Rice bowls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve rice bowls
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Rice Bowl
|$24.00
#1 tuna, tempura shrimp, sushi rice, ginger dressed greens, avocado, spicy ponzu, japnese mayo, scallions
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
|Grilled Barbecue Pork Rice Bowl
|$13.00
High heat, golden flames, and smoky tender pork shoulder to bless some bread. Mix this puppy up with some fresh pickled veggies and some Vietnamese influenced bbq sauce, you may have just found your new fav.
|Mom's Classic Tofu Rice Bowl
|$14.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs.
Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
|Yellowfin Tuna Rice Bowl*
|$16.00
Eventide's classic Tuna Crudo in lunch form - ginger scallion, pickle medley and spicy chiles on a bed of furikake seasoned rice.
Contains gluten, alliums, finfish, and soy.
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Rice Bowl
|$5.00
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Bowl Chicken & Rice Soup
|$6.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Cajun Rice Bowl
|$18.99
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Korean Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Sesame beef, fried egg, shitake mushroom
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
garlic rice, guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, avocado tomatillo salsa
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Mother Juice- Boston Public Market new
100 Hanover Street, Boston
|Forbidden Rice Bowl
|$12.50
spinach, spicy black rice, bell pepper, scallion, cashews, cilantro lime dressing
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
