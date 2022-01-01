Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve rice bowls

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$24.00
#1 tuna, tempura shrimp, sushi rice, ginger dressed greens, avocado, spicy ponzu, japnese mayo, scallions
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Grilled Barbecue Pork Rice Bowl$13.00
High heat, golden flames, and smoky tender pork shoulder to bless some bread. Mix this puppy up with some fresh pickled veggies and some Vietnamese influenced bbq sauce, you may have just found your new fav.
Mom's Classic Tofu Rice Bowl$14.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
More about Phinista
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs.
Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
Yellowfin Tuna Rice Bowl*$16.00
Eventide's classic Tuna Crudo in lunch form - ginger scallion, pickle medley and spicy chiles on a bed of furikake seasoned rice.
Contains gluten, alliums, finfish, and soy.
More about Eventide Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Berklee image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
LoLa 42 Boston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl$5.00
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Chicken & Rice Soup$6.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Rice Bowl$18.99
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Emerson image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Rice Bowl$16.00
Sesame beef, fried egg, shitake mushroom
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$12.00
garlic rice, guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, avocado tomatillo salsa
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Tatte Bakery | South Boston image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tatte Bakery | South End image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Item pic

 

Mother Juice- Boston Public Market new

100 Hanover Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Forbidden Rice Bowl$12.50
spinach, spicy black rice, bell pepper, scallion, cashews, cilantro lime dressing
More about Mother Juice- Boston Public Market new
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Item pic

 

High Street Place

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Forbidden Rice Bowl$12.50
spinach, spicy black rice, bell pepper, scallion, cashews, cilantro lime dressing
More about High Street Place

