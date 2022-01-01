Rice cake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve rice cake
More about Crave Chinatown
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Stir Fried Rice Cakes
|$16.00
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$12.00
More about The Q
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|Q STIR-FRIED RICE CAKE 上海炒年糕
|$13.45
Shanghai style stir-fried rice cake with pork, baby bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Rice Cakes
|$14.00
Tuna, ponzu, spicy aioli, wasabi tobiko
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.