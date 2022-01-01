Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice cake in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve rice cake

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stir Fried Rice Cakes$16.00
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$12.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Q STIR-FRIED RICE CAKE 上海炒年糕$13.45
Shanghai style stir-fried rice cake with pork, baby bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots
More about The Q
Item pic

 

Baanga - Kenmore

636 Beacon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Rice Cake Skewer$5.95
More about Baanga - Kenmore
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Cakes$14.00
Tuna, ponzu, spicy aioli, wasabi tobiko
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Yunnan Kitchen

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
大救驾(炒饵块) Stir Fried Rice Cake$16.00
More about Yunnan Kitchen

