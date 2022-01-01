Rice noodles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|麻辣牛腩米线 MaLa BF Rice Noodle
|$14.89
MaLa: Spicy and Numb.
Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank with MaLa Sauce
Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak.
【Soup base: MaLa, Chicken, Pork, Beef.
Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】
|豆腐米线 Tofu Rice Noodle
|$13.58
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Tofu, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
|猪肉米线 Pork Rice Noodle
|$13.98
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Pork, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
More about The Q
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|GUILING RICE NOODLES 米线
thin, white noodles
|Q SIGNATURE RICE NOODLE SOUP 小绵羊米线
|$17.45
Chef special
vermicelli noodle soup with shrimp, pork balls, crab stick, mushrooms, seaweed knots, bean curd, bok choy, black fungus, quail eggs, cilantro, and scallions.
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|STEAMED RICE NOODLE
|$3.00
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Singapore Style Rice Noodles
|$14.50
新加坡炒米粉 - Thin rice noodle w mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion, curry flavor.
