Rice noodles in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve rice noodles

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
麻辣牛腩米线 MaLa BF Rice Noodle$14.89
MaLa: Spicy and Numb.
Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank with MaLa Sauce
Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak.
【Soup base: MaLa, Chicken, Pork, Beef.
Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】
豆腐米线 Tofu Rice Noodle$13.58
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Tofu, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
猪肉米线 Pork Rice Noodle$13.98
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Pork, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GUILING RICE NOODLES 米线
thin, white noodles
Q SIGNATURE RICE NOODLE SOUP 小绵羊米线$17.45
Chef special
vermicelli noodle soup with shrimp, pork balls, crab stick, mushrooms, seaweed knots, bean curd, bok choy, black fungus, quail eggs, cilantro, and scallions.
More about The Q
Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STEAMED RICE NOODLE$3.00
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice noodle$1.00
More about Phin Coffee House
SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Singapore Style Rice Noodles$14.50
新加坡炒米粉 - Thin rice noodle w mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion, curry flavor.
More about Shun's Kitchen
NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Noodle (Side)$2.50
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

