Rice noodles in Boston

MaLa: Spicy and Numb.

Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank with MaLa Sauce

Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak.

【Soup base: MaLa, Chicken, Pork, Beef.

Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】

