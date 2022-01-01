Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve rice soup

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

Q SIGNATURE RICE NOODLE SOUP 小绵羊米线$17.45
vermicelli noodle soup with shrimp, pork balls, crab stick, mushrooms, seaweed knots, bean curd, bok choy, black fungus, quail eggs, cilantro, and scallions.
McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
Bowl Chicken & Rice Soup$6.50
CUP Chicken & Rice Soup$4.00
