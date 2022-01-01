Rice soup in Boston
More about The Q
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|Q SIGNATURE RICE NOODLE SOUP 小绵羊米线
|$17.45
Chef special
vermicelli noodle soup with shrimp, pork balls, crab stick, mushrooms, seaweed knots, bean curd, bok choy, black fungus, quail eggs, cilantro, and scallions.
