Rigatoni in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve rigatoni
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|EGGPLANT PARM RIGATONI
|$13.25
fried eggplant, plum tomato sauce, provolone over rigatoni
|MEZZI-RIGATONI PASTA WITH MUSHROOM CREAM & GRANA PADANO CHEESE
|$16.00
|RIGATONI
|$10.00
plum tomato sauce, pecorino & basil
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
classic meat ragu
|Kids Rigatoni
|$8.00
|Rigatoni Pomodoro
|$19.00
marinara, basil
Teatro - Boston, MA
177 Tremont Street, Boston
|Rigatoni
|$28.00
classic ragu bolognese
Orfano
1391 Boylston St, Boston
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$28.00
All Day Tre Carne Ragu & Parmesan
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Short Cut Rigatoni
|$34.00
guanciale, fava beans, garbanzo beans, walnut pesto bianco, ricotta, Parmigiano, black truffles
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka Sauce
|$21.95
Fresh rigatoni pasta with chicken prosciutto, in a tangy vodka cream sauce
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|RIGATONI
|$22.00
Ashmont Grill
555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
shells, veal, pork & beef, parmesan
Bar Volpe - Boston
170 W Broadway, Boston
|Rigatoni - Fresh Pasta
|$12.00
