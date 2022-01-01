Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve risotto

Tiki Rock image

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Risotto$28.00
Fresh Lobster Meat, Wild Mixed Mushrooms, Asparagus, & Shaved Parmesan Cheese
More about Tiki Rock
Mistral - Boston image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mistral - Boston

223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON

Avg 4.7 (8058 reviews)
Takeout
Paella Style Risotto$24.00
Spanish Chorizo, Tiny Clams
More about Mistral - Boston
haley.henry image

 

haley.henry

45 Province Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Risotto$22.00
More about haley.henry
Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Chicken Risotto$14.00
Chicken Risotto$28.00
Tender chicken, sauteed with spinach and Parmesan
Risotto Venezia$24.00
Long-standing favorite, pairing of shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms and parsley
More about Venezia Restaurant
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Farro Risotto$26.00
smoked chestnut, lamb bacon, maitake, farm egg
More about Chickadee
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP RISOTTO$24.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Truffle & Mushroom Risotto$18.00
Pistachio Pesto Risotto$18.00
Parmesan & Burrata Risotto$16.00
More about Capo Restaurant
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slow Braised Lamb Shoulder & Mint Risotto$24.00
Slow braised lamb over arborio rice with grated aged ricotta salata, lemon zest, parsley, mint.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
April 27: Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v)
Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v): warm pistachio orzo, spring salad + creamsicle sandwich cookies for dessert.
*this meal cannot be made vegan!
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people. Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Risotto$34.00
Arborio rice, shrimp, mussels, calamari, sofrito, saffron broth
More about ILONA
Risotto image

 

Teatro - Boston, MA

177 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto$30.00
exotic & wild mushrooms, thyme, truffle, parmesan
More about Teatro - Boston, MA
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Risotto$18.00
fontina and parmigiano
More about Prezza
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Artichoke Risotto with Sundried Tomato$19.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Scopa image

PIZZA • SALADS

Scopa

319 Hanover Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto Gamberi$26.00
More about Scopa
Six / West image

 

Six / West

6 W Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Heirloom Squash Risotto$19.00
Ancient grains, roasted kabocha squash, blue cheese, aged balsamic, spiced pumpkin seeds
More about Six / West

