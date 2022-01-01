Risotto in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve risotto
More about Tiki Rock
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Lobster Risotto
|$28.00
Fresh Lobster Meat, Wild Mixed Mushrooms, Asparagus, & Shaved Parmesan Cheese
More about Mistral - Boston
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mistral - Boston
223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON
|Paella Style Risotto
|$24.00
Spanish Chorizo, Tiny Clams
More about Venezia Restaurant
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|1/2 Chicken Risotto
|$14.00
|Chicken Risotto
|$28.00
Tender chicken, sauteed with spinach and Parmesan
|Risotto Venezia
|$24.00
Long-standing favorite, pairing of shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms and parsley
More about Chickadee
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Farro Risotto
|$26.00
smoked chestnut, lamb bacon, maitake, farm egg
More about The Tip Tap Room
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|SHRIMP RISOTTO
|$24.00
More about Capo Restaurant
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Black Truffle & Mushroom Risotto
|$18.00
|Pistachio Pesto Risotto
|$18.00
|Parmesan & Burrata Risotto
|$16.00
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Slow Braised Lamb Shoulder & Mint Risotto
|$24.00
Slow braised lamb over arborio rice with grated aged ricotta salata, lemon zest, parsley, mint.
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|April 27: Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v)
Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v): warm pistachio orzo, spring salad + creamsicle sandwich cookies for dessert.
*this meal cannot be made vegan!
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people. Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about ILONA
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Seafood Risotto
|$34.00
Arborio rice, shrimp, mussels, calamari, sofrito, saffron broth
More about Teatro - Boston, MA
Teatro - Boston, MA
177 Tremont Street, Boston
|Risotto
|$30.00
exotic & wild mushrooms, thyme, truffle, parmesan
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Shrimp & Artichoke Risotto with Sundried Tomato
|$19.95
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.