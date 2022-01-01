Roast beef sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|roast beef sandwich
|$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$9.25
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$8.25
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|roast beef sandwich
|$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$9.25
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$9.25
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|roast beef sandwich
|$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|roast beef sandwich
|$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|roast beef sandwich
|$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales
1 Design Center Place Suite 17-130E, Boston
|roast beef sandwich
|$11.50
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
