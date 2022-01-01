Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve roti

Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$3.95
Whole Wheat tandoor baked bread.
More about Shanti
Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ROTI (1)$2.50
ROTI MASSAMAN$7.95
Homemade style pancake
Serve with a side of massaman curry
ROTI CHICKEN GREEN CURRY$7.95
Homemade style pancake
Serve with a side of green curry
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$4.00
More about Mela

