Roti in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve roti
More about Shanti
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.95
Whole Wheat tandoor baked bread.
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|ROTI (1)
|$2.50
|ROTI MASSAMAN
|$7.95
Homemade style pancake
Serve with a side of massaman curry
|ROTI CHICKEN GREEN CURRY
|$7.95
Homemade style pancake
Serve with a side of green curry
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.