Salmon in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve salmon
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Salmon*
|$14.00
Lightly salmon topped with our thai basil pesto (thai basil, mint, cilantro, vinegar, thai chili, sugar, black pepper, shallot, salt and olive oil) finished with fried garlic
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Salmon Tikka Masala
|$20.95
Salmon fillet cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Tandoori Salmon
|$21.95
Salmon fillet marinated in chef's special yogurt sauce and grilled over tandoori oven.(GF,NF) Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Mod Espresso
485 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Salmon Toast
|$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
|Smoked Salmon Bites
|$10.00
smoked salmon, tzatziki, capers on a baguette.
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Miso Glazed Salmon
|$25.00
wasabi mashed, soy yuzu butter sauce, scallion strands
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|baby kale + potato bowl (no salmon)
|$11.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
|smoked salmon bowl
|$15.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Smoked Salmon Crepe
|$12.00
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Sake Sashimi (Salmon)
|$8.00
|Salmon skin
|$7.00
|Salmon Tartare
|$17.00
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Fish
|GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Mistral - Boston
223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON
|Salmon
|$44.00
Cracked Mustard & Cider, Housemade Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Beluga Lentils*
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Faroe Island salmon, wild rice pilaf, glazed rainbow carrots, scallions
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Salmon A La Diabla
|$20.00
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Salmon
|$24.00
grilled salmon with chickpeas, ginger rice, pine nuts, orange
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Smoked Salmon Scramble*
|$14.95
Smoked salmon scrambled with three eggs & chives.
Served with a bagel & cream cheese
|Salmon Burger
|$14.50
Delicious hand made panko-crusted patty
of seasoned salmon & haddock
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Sake - Salmon Sashimi 3Pc
|$21.00
|Sake - Salmon Nigiri 2Pc
|$17.00
|Sake Maki (Salmon)
|$17.00
6 piece
salmon, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Salmon Avocado
|$11.95
|Salmon Nigiri
|$11.95
|Spicy Salmon
|$12.95
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|SALMON FILET 三文鱼片
|$9.50
|SALMON ROLL
|$8.75
|SALMON SKIN ROLL
|$8.75
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Salmon Sashimi
|$16.00
Scottish salmon, avocado, creme fraiche, white sturgeon caviar
Allergens: dairy, fin fish, soy
|Salmon Roll
|$16.00
pickled daikon, avocado, flavors of Thailand
Allergens: fin fish, allium, sesame
|Scottish Salmon 'Masu'
|$6.00
flavors of Thailand
Allergens: fin fish, allium
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Fish
|GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Smoked Salmon Omelet
|$15.00
|Smoked Salmon Bagel Plate
|$15.00
|Salmon Benedict
|$14.50
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Smoked Salmon Display
|$18.95
(Increments of 12) Smoked Nova Scotia Salmon with Tomato Slices, Caper, Lemon Wedges, Thin Sliced Bermuda, Horseradish Cream, Assorted OMG Bagels, Whipped Veggie Cream Cheese and Plain Cream Cheese.
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Salmon Salad
|$12.95
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Salmon Cream Cheese Tomato & Onion Bagel Sandwich
|$8.95
Salmon, tomato, cream cheese & onion on a toasted bagel
|Salmon & Avocado Salad
|$13.95
greens, avocado, tomato, balsamic dressing
|Roasted Salmon
|$12.50
avocado, tomato, greens, red onion, béarnaise, TOASTED 7-GRAIN
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Salmon with Cream Cheese Roll
|$8.95
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.95
|Salmon with Cucumber Roll
|$8.95
Grainmaker
91 Summer St., Boston
|Salmon Poke
|$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Baby lettuces, cured salmon, house made boursin cheese, marinated tomato-caper-red onion chop salad, chopped english cucumbers, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Smoked Salmon Bagelwich
|$12.50
Plain bagel, cured Nova Scotia salmon, shop boursin cheese, chopped english cucmber, tomato-caper-red onion chopped salad
Dona Habana Restaurant
811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Salmon De La Costa
|$25.00
GRILLED SALMON FILET SEASONED WITH CUBAN SPICES
