Salmon in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon* image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon*$14.00
Lightly salmon topped with our thai basil pesto (thai basil, mint, cilantro, vinegar, thai chili, sugar, black pepper, shallot, salt and olive oil) finished with fried garlic
More about Bar Mezzana
Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Tikka Masala$20.95
Salmon fillet cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Tandoori Salmon$21.95
Salmon fillet marinated in chef's special yogurt sauce and grilled over tandoori oven.(GF,NF) Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
More about Shanti
Salmon Toast image

 

Mod Espresso

485 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Toast$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
Smoked Salmon Bites$10.00
smoked salmon, tzatziki, capers on a baguette.
More about Mod Espresso
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miso Glazed Salmon$25.00
wasabi mashed, soy yuzu butter sauce, scallion strands
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
baby kale + potato bowl (no salmon)$11.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
smoked salmon bowl$15.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$18.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Coco Leaf Dorchester image

 

Coco Leaf Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Crepe$12.00
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sake Sashimi (Salmon)$8.00
Salmon skin$7.00
Salmon Tartare$17.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Fish
GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon$25.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Mistral - Boston image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mistral - Boston

223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON

Avg 4.7 (8058 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$44.00
Cracked Mustard & Cider, Housemade Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Beluga Lentils*
More about Mistral - Boston
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Glazed Salmon$24.00
Faroe Island salmon, wild rice pilaf, glazed rainbow carrots, scallions
More about Five Horses Tavern
La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon A La Diabla$20.00
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$24.00
grilled salmon with chickpeas, ginger rice, pine nuts, orange
More about Row 34
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Scramble*$14.95
Smoked salmon scrambled with three eggs & chives.
Served with a bagel & cream cheese
Salmon Burger$14.50
Delicious hand made panko-crusted patty
of seasoned salmon & haddock
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sake - Salmon Sashimi 3Pc$21.00
Sake - Salmon Nigiri 2Pc$17.00
Sake Maki (Salmon)$17.00
6 piece
salmon, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Salmone$32.00
More about Antico Forno
Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Avocado$11.95
Salmon Nigiri$11.95
Spicy Salmon$12.95
More about Milk Street Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON FILET 三文鱼片$9.50
SALMON ROLL$8.75
SALMON SKIN ROLL$8.75
More about The Q
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$16.00
Scottish salmon, avocado, creme fraiche, white sturgeon caviar
Allergens: dairy, fin fish, soy
Salmon Roll$16.00
pickled daikon, avocado, flavors of Thailand
Allergens: fin fish, allium, sesame
Scottish Salmon 'Masu'$6.00
flavors of Thailand
Allergens: fin fish, allium
More about Shore Leave
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Fish
GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Omelet$15.00
Smoked Salmon Bagel Plate$15.00
Salmon Benedict$14.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Display$18.95
(Increments of 12) Smoked Nova Scotia Salmon with Tomato Slices, Caper, Lemon Wedges, Thin Sliced Bermuda, Horseradish Cream, Assorted OMG Bagels, Whipped Veggie Cream Cheese and Plain Cream Cheese.
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$12.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cream Cheese Tomato & Onion Bagel Sandwich$8.95
Salmon, tomato, cream cheese & onion on a toasted bagel
Salmon & Avocado Salad$13.95
greens, avocado, tomato, balsamic dressing
Roasted Salmon$12.50
avocado, tomato, greens, red onion, béarnaise, TOASTED 7-GRAIN
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon with Cream Cheese Roll$8.95
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.95
Salmon with Cucumber Roll$8.95
More about Umai
Salmon Poke image

 

Grainmaker

91 Summer St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
More about Grainmaker
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$14.50
Mixed Baby lettuces, cured salmon, house made boursin cheese, marinated tomato-caper-red onion chop salad, chopped english cucumbers, lemon herb vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Bagelwich$12.50
Plain bagel, cured Nova Scotia salmon, shop boursin cheese, chopped english cucmber, tomato-caper-red onion chopped salad
More about Blunch
Dona Habana Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dona Habana Restaurant

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon De La Costa$25.00
GRILLED SALMON FILET SEASONED WITH CUBAN SPICES
More about Dona Habana Restaurant
Faroe Island Salmon Tartare* image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Ostra

1 charles st south, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1683 reviews)
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon Tartare*$29.00
Smoked to Order, Lemon
Scallion, Shallot, Caviar
House Brioche
More about Ostra

