Salmon salad in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve salmon salad

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$12.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Avocado Salad$13.95
greens, avocado, tomato, balsamic dressing
Salmon Salad$11.95
greens, avocado, tomato, red onion
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$14.50
Mixed Baby lettuces, cured salmon, house made boursin cheese, marinated tomato-caper-red onion chop salad, chopped english cucumbers, lemon herb vinaigrette
More about Blunch
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Avocado Salad$13.95
greens, avocado, tomato, balsamic dressing
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$17.00
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Item pic

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Chopped Salad$14.00
Five ounce Atlantic Salmon chopped into a healthy bed of mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado and pepitos tossed with a light lemon/EVOO dressing
More about Cobblestones
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet over a fresh garden salad.
Grilled Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet over a fresh garden salad.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$9.95
Grilled salmon, crab stick, flying-fish roe, spicy mayo and scallions served with special sauce
More about Genki Ya of Boston

