Salmon salad in Boston

Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Salmon Salad
|$12.95
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Salmon & Avocado Salad
|$13.95
greens, avocado, tomato, balsamic dressing
|Salmon Salad
|$11.95
greens, avocado, tomato, red onion
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Baby lettuces, cured salmon, house made boursin cheese, marinated tomato-caper-red onion chop salad, chopped english cucumbers, lemon herb vinaigrette
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Salmon & Avocado Salad
|$13.95
greens, avocado, tomato, balsamic dressing
Cobblestones
30 Charles St, Boston
|Salmon Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Five ounce Atlantic Salmon chopped into a healthy bed of mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado and pepitos tossed with a light lemon/EVOO dressing
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
|$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet over a fresh garden salad.
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet over a fresh garden salad.
