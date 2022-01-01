Salmon sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Salmon Cream Cheese Tomato & Onion Bagel Sandwich
|$8.95
Salmon, tomato, cream cheese & onion on a toasted bagel
|Salmon Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
|$7.50
Salmon, tomato, cream cheese & onion on a toasted bagel
|Salmon Bagel Sandwich
|$8.95
Salmon, tomato, cream cheese & onion on a toasted bagel
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Salmon Cream Cheese Tomato & Onion Bagel Sandwich
|$8.95
Salmon, tomato, cream cheese & onion on a toasted bagel
|Salmon Bagel Sandwich
|$8.95
Salmon, tomato, cream cheese & onion on a toasted bagel
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Landwer’s Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Capers.
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Cafe Landwer
900 Beacon Street, Boston
|Landwer’s Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Capers.
Tatte - Boston Bakery
60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
