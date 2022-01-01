Samosa in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve samosa
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.95
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
|Vegetable Samosa
|$1.75
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.95
Vegetable samosa, yogurt, chaat masala, cucumber, tomatoes and onions. (VEG)
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.95
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
|Vegetable Samosa
|$1.75
