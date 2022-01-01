Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve sashimi

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sake Sashimi (Salmon)$8.00
Sashimi Salad$12.00
ChuToro Sashimi (Medium fatty tuna)$12.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sake - Salmon Sashimi 3Pc$21.00
Maguro -Tuna Sashimi 3Pc$21.00
Unagi - Sashimi 3Pc$21.00
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SASHIMI SAMPLER$15.25
assortment of chef's daily picks of fresh sashimi fish
More about The Q
Shore Leave image

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$16.00
Scottish salmon, avocado, creme fraiche, white sturgeon caviar
Allergens: dairy, fin fish, soy
More about Shore Leave
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Poke$12.50
Sashimi LC$17.95
Chef's choice of assorted fresh sashimi, served with sushi rice. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Sushi and Sashimi Combo$35.95
8 Pieces Chef choices Sashimi and 8 Pieces Chef Choices Sushi.
More about Umai
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)$44.00
15 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]
Ikura Sashimi *(G)$13.00
salmon roe
Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)$10.50
sweet shrimp
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sashimi$9.00
dashi vinaigrette, serrano, sesame, lime
More about Hojoko
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sashimi$2.50
Salmon Sashimi$2.50
More about Sushi Kappo
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi$14.00
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sashimi * (G)$8.00
Garnished with soy glaze, strawberry, wasabi relish, scallion
Seared Salmon Belly Sashimi * (G)$10.00
Garnished with sear sauce, eel sauce, salsa, scallion
Eel Sashimi$7.50
Garnished with eel sauce, sear sauce, guacamole, seaweed
More about Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Diner$30.95
15 Pcs of chef selected raw fishes.
Sushi & Sashimi Lunch$16.95
Sushi & Sashimi Combo$32.95
9 Pcs of chef selected nigiri & 9 Pcs of sashimi.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L Sushi & Sashimi Combo$19.95
6 pcs. assorted fresh fish fillet and 4 pcs. assorted sushi. Choice of California roll or Spicy Tuna roll or Spicy Salmon Roll
E: Sushi & Sashimi Platter 120 Pc$179.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, 5pcs sashimi each. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, fresh-water eel, 4pcs sushi each. salmon monster roll, spicy salmon roll, eel-avocado roll, yellowtail roll, california roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, salmon roll, crazy roll, tuna roll
Sashimi Combo With Rice$34.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish and squid
More about Genki Ya of Boston

