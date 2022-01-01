Sashimi in Boston
More about Crave Chinatown
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Sake Sashimi (Salmon)
|$8.00
|Sashimi Salad
|$12.00
|ChuToro Sashimi (Medium fatty tuna)
|$12.00
More about LoLa 42 Boston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Sake - Salmon Sashimi 3Pc
|$21.00
|Maguro -Tuna Sashimi 3Pc
|$21.00
|Unagi - Sashimi 3Pc
|$21.00
More about The Q
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|SASHIMI SAMPLER
|$15.25
assortment of chef's daily picks of fresh sashimi fish
More about Shore Leave
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Salmon Sashimi
|$16.00
Scottish salmon, avocado, creme fraiche, white sturgeon caviar
Allergens: dairy, fin fish, soy
More about Umai
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Sashimi Poke
|$12.50
|Sashimi LC
|$17.95
Chef's choice of assorted fresh sashimi, served with sushi rice. Served with miso soup and house salad.
|Sushi and Sashimi Combo
|$35.95
8 Pieces Chef choices Sashimi and 8 Pieces Chef Choices Sushi.
More about Fuji at Ink Block
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)
|$44.00
15 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]
|Ikura Sashimi *(G)
|$13.00
salmon roe
|Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)
|$10.50
sweet shrimp
More about Hojoko
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Salmon Sashimi
|$9.00
dashi vinaigrette, serrano, sesame, lime
More about Sushi Kappo
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Tuna Sashimi
|$2.50
|Salmon Sashimi
|$2.50
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Salmon Sashimi
|$14.00
More about Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
100 High Street, Boston
|Tuna Sashimi * (G)
|$8.00
Garnished with soy glaze, strawberry, wasabi relish, scallion
|Seared Salmon Belly Sashimi * (G)
|$10.00
Garnished with sear sauce, eel sauce, salsa, scallion
|Eel Sashimi
|$7.50
Garnished with eel sauce, sear sauce, guacamole, seaweed
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Sashimi Diner
|$30.95
15 Pcs of chef selected raw fishes.
|Sushi & Sashimi Lunch
|$16.95
|Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$32.95
9 Pcs of chef selected nigiri & 9 Pcs of sashimi.
More about Genki Ya of Boston
Genki Ya of Boston
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|L Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$19.95
6 pcs. assorted fresh fish fillet and 4 pcs. assorted sushi. Choice of California roll or Spicy Tuna roll or Spicy Salmon Roll
|E: Sushi & Sashimi Platter 120 Pc
|$179.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, 5pcs sashimi each. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, fresh-water eel, 4pcs sushi each. salmon monster roll, spicy salmon roll, eel-avocado roll, yellowtail roll, california roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, salmon roll, crazy roll, tuna roll
|Sashimi Combo With Rice
|$34.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish and squid
