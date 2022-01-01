Scallops in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Fried Scallop Bun
|$12.00
Fried dredged scallops in our classic Eventide steamed bun with umami mayo (fish sauce, lime juice, and salt), pickled carrot, mixed herbs, and fresh jalapeno.
CONTAINS: Egg, Fish, Shellfish, Dairy
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Hotate Sashimi (Scallop)
|$10.00
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|HOTATE GAI - SCALLOPS
|KUNG PAO SHRIMP WITH SCALLOPS 宫保双鲜
|$22.20
|SPICY SCALLOPS ROLL
|$10.75
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Scallop 'Hotate'
|$10.00
Rotates between Nantucket bay scallops and Hokkaido sea scallops based on availability. Garnished with brown butter & Hawaiian salt
Allergens: shellfish, dairy
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Scallop Frito
|$7.00
pickled jalapeño + celery mayonesa, pico slaw, prickly pear molasses, fried tortilla strips. cannot be made gluten free.
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Pan Seared Scallops*
|$35.00
Beurre-blanc, saffron risotto
|Jumbo Scallop Platter (fried)*
|$32.00
served with tartar, fries & slaw
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Grilled Scallops
|$22.00
parsnip puree, braised bacon, roasted corn, crispy shallot, snap peas
|Grilled Scallops
|$24.00
cacio pepe corn, pistachio pesto
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Spicy Scallop & Pineapple Stir Fried Rice
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Scallops Nigiri *(G)
|$12.00
scallops
|Scallops Sashimi *(G)
|$10.00
scallops
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Scallop Special
|$42.00
polenta, roasted baby carrots
Yellow Door Taqueria
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester
|Scallop Frito
|$6.00
pickled jalapeño & celery mayonesa, pico slaw, prickly pear molasses, fried tortilla strips, cilantro. (contains shellfish)
Cannot be prepared gluten free.
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$40.00
vignarola, artichoke cream, green garlic pureé, rhubarb relish
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Broiled Sea Scallops
|$35.95
Tender sea scallops topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping and broiled golden brown. Served with your choice of rice, baked or mashed potato and vegetable
|Fresh Fried Scallop Plate
|$35.95
Fresh sea scallops lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Scallops (14)
|$14.99
|Scallop Plate
|$19.99
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|SCALLOP
|$6.25
|SPY SCALLOP R
|$8.75
Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
100 High Street, Boston
|Scallop Sashimi * (G)
|$8.50
Garnished with soy glaze, sea urchin, ginger jelly, wasabi relish
|Scallop Nigiri * (G)
|$5.00
Garnished with soy glaze, sea urchin, ginger jelly, wasabi relish
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Spicy Scallop Maki
|$14.95
Crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with cooked spicy scallop.
|Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce
豆鼓干贝 - Scallop with green bean black bean sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Lyon
1750 Washigton Street, Boston
|Local Scallops
|$36.95
Pan Seared, Celery Root, Salsify, Black Truffle-Shallot Jam
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Broiled Scallop Plate
|$22.00
Broiled scallops with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
|Small Scallop
|$18.00
Small fried scallop box served with tarter sauce.
|Large Scallop
|$25.00
Large fried scallop box served with tarter sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Scallops
|$29.00
gluten-free, Georges Bank, jalapeno mashed red bliss potatoes, fried green beans, creamed corn, crumbled bacon
*there is cross-contamination of gluten & shellfish in the fryer*
