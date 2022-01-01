Scallops in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Scallop Bun$12.00
Fried dredged scallops in our classic Eventide steamed bun with umami mayo (fish sauce, lime juice, and salt), pickled carrot, mixed herbs, and fresh jalapeno.
CONTAINS: Egg, Fish, Shellfish, Dairy
More about Eventide Fenway
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hotate Sashimi (Scallop)$10.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOTATE GAI - SCALLOPS
KUNG PAO SHRIMP WITH SCALLOPS 宫保双鲜$22.20
SPICY SCALLOPS ROLL$10.75
More about The Q
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop 'Hotate'$10.00
Rotates between Nantucket bay scallops and Hokkaido sea scallops based on availability. Garnished with brown butter & Hawaiian salt
Allergens: shellfish, dairy
More about Shore Leave
3b6c4073-5e00-43ee-917e-2b4b21acaa40 image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Frito$7.00
pickled jalapeño + celery mayonesa, pico slaw, prickly pear molasses, fried tortilla strips. cannot be made gluten free.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Scallops*$35.00
Beurre-blanc, saffron risotto
Jumbo Scallop Platter (fried)*$32.00
served with tartar, fries & slaw
More about The Barking Crab
Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Scallops$22.00
parsnip puree, braised bacon, roasted corn, crispy shallot, snap peas
Grilled Scallops$24.00
cacio pepe corn, pistachio pesto
More about Capo Restaurant
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop & Pineapple Stir Fried Rice
More about Cafe Services
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops Nigiri *(G)$12.00
scallops
Scallops Sashimi *(G)$10.00
scallops
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Special$42.00
polenta, roasted baby carrots
More about Prezza
c02b62e6-dd6b-43b5-ad4f-e1187e0be09f image

 

Yellow Door Taqueria

2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop Frito$6.00
pickled jalapeño & celery mayonesa, pico slaw, prickly pear molasses, fried tortilla strips, cilantro. (contains shellfish)
Cannot be prepared gluten free.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops$28.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Seared Scallops$40.00
vignarola, artichoke cream, green garlic pureé, rhubarb relish
More about Porto
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Broiled Sea Scallops$35.95
Tender sea scallops topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping and broiled golden brown. Served with your choice of rice, baked or mashed potato and vegetable
Fresh Fried Scallop Plate$35.95
Fresh sea scallops lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw
More about The Boston Sail Loft
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops (14)$14.99
Scallop Plate$19.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOP$6.25
SPY SCALLOP R$8.75
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Item pic

 

Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Sashimi * (G)$8.50
Garnished with soy glaze, sea urchin, ginger jelly, wasabi relish
Scallop Nigiri * (G)$5.00
Garnished with soy glaze, sea urchin, ginger jelly, wasabi relish
More about Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Maki$14.95
Crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with cooked spicy scallop.
Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce
豆鼓干贝 - Scallop with green bean black bean sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Bar Lyon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Lyon

1750 Washigton Street, Boston

Avg 5 (2142 reviews)
Takeout
Local Scallops$36.95
Pan Seared, Celery Root, Salsify, Black Truffle-Shallot Jam
More about Bar Lyon
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Broiled Scallop Plate$22.00
Broiled scallops with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
Small Scallop$18.00
Small fried scallop box served with tarter sauce.
Large Scallop$25.00
Large fried scallop box served with tarter sauce.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops$29.00
gluten-free, Georges Bank, jalapeno mashed red bliss potatoes, fried green beans, creamed corn, crumbled bacon
*there is cross-contamination of gluten & shellfish in the fryer*
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Scallops Roll$13.95
Spicy salmon and avocado, Deep-fried with tempura batter
Scallops$6.95
More about Genki Ya of Boston

