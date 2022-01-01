Sea urchins in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve sea urchins
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Uni Sashimi (Sea Urchin)
|$11.00
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Sea Urchin 'Uni'
|$11.00
fresh wasabi, house soy
Allergens: shellfish, soy
Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
100 High Street, Boston
|Maine Sea Urchin Nigiri * (G)
|$5.50
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.