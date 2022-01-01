Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea urchins in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve sea urchins

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uni Sashimi (Sea Urchin)$11.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sea Urchin 'Uni'$11.00
fresh wasabi, house soy
Allergens: shellfish, soy
More about Shore Leave
Item pic

 

Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maine Sea Urchin Nigiri * (G)$5.50
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly
More about Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sea Urchin$8.95
More about Genki Ya of Boston

