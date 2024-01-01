Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood paella in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve seafood paella

BG pic

 

Temazcal Seaport 250 Northern Ave - Seaport TTC

250 Northern Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Paella$32.00
Scallops, Calamari, Salmon, Chorizo, Shrimp, Mexican Rice, Jalapeños, Onion, Asparagus, Scallions
More about Temazcal Seaport 250 Northern Ave - Seaport TTC
Dona Habana Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dona Habana Restaurant

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tradicional Seafood Paella$35.00
More about Dona Habana Restaurant

Map

Map

