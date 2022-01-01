Seafood salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve seafood salad
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Spicy Seafood Salad
|$11.00
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|SPICY SEAFOOD SALAD
|$14.25
a delicious blend of octopus, shrimp, crab sticks, flying fish roe, and cucumber tossed in spicy mayo and topped with crunchy taro flakes
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Avocado Seafood Salad
|$9.50
Crab stick & shrimp, mixed w/avocado, cucumber & mango dressed up w/mayo.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Seafood Salad *(G)
|$22.00
Scallop and shrimp seared in butter, spicy crab mix, and avocado slices served over mixed greens with house ginger dressing on the side
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Spicy Seafood Salad
|$11.95
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Seafood Salad Sub
|$10.50
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.
|Seafood Salad Roll
|$12.00
Mixed seafood salad on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
|Seafood Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.