Seafood salad in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve seafood salad

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Seafood Salad$11.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPICY SEAFOOD SALAD$14.25
a delicious blend of octopus, shrimp, crab sticks, flying fish roe, and cucumber tossed in spicy mayo and topped with crunchy taro flakes
More about The Q
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Seafood Salad$9.50
Crab stick & shrimp, mixed w/avocado, cucumber & mango dressed up w/mayo.
More about Umai
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Salad *(G)$22.00
Scallop and shrimp seared in butter, spicy crab mix, and avocado slices served over mixed greens with house ginger dressing on the side
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Seafood Salad$11.95
More about Shun's Kitchen
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Salad Sub$10.50
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.
Seafood Salad Roll$12.00
Mixed seafood salad on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
Seafood Salad Sandwich$8.25
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

Map

Map

