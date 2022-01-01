Seaweed salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve seaweed salad
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Fuji Seaweed Salad (V)
|$10.50
Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.95
traditional japanese salad (contains sesame, gluten)
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Seaweed Salad
|$6.00
