Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Five Horses Tavern image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern South End

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$19.00
More about Five Horses Tavern South End
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$15.50
A traditional Shepherd's Pie made with ground beef, carrots, peas, onions and fresh herbs topped with buttermilk mashed potatoes and cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Shepherds Pie$4.95
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, onion, ground lamb and beef, mashed potatoes
More about South End Buttery

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Tenders

Salmon Rolls

Chicken Biryani

Steak Tip Subs

Mussels

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Popcorn Chicken

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston