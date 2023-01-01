Shepherds pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve shepherds pies
More about Five Horses Tavern South End
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern South End
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Shepherd's Pie
|$19.00
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Shepherd's Pie
|$15.50
A traditional Shepherd's Pie made with ground beef, carrots, peas, onions and fresh herbs topped with buttermilk mashed potatoes and cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Mini Shepherds Pie
|$4.95
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.