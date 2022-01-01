Boston restaurants you'll love
Falafel King - Boston Washington St
260 Washington St., Boston
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.49
20 oz
|Chicken
|$4.99
8 oz
|Rice
|$2.99
8 oz
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Tagliolini Bolognese*
|$26.00
Handmade tagliolini with our ragu Bolognese topped with parmesan cheese and fried sage
|Orecchiette*
|$25.00
House made pork sausage, with grilled radicchio, diced caramelized fennel, and breadcrumbs.
|Cacio e Pepe*
|$21.00
Roman Classic! Spaghetti with black pepper, pecorino, & parmesan reggiano
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.95
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
|Aloo Gobi
|$14.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)
Served with Basmati Rice.
|Mix Vege Pakora
|$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
PICCO
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|LG Cheese
|$21.75
**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!
|LG Pepperoni
|$24.75
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Arugula
|$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|Popular items
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$26.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
|SPACCATELLI AL PESTO
|$24.00
roasted tomato pesto, fresh basil, calabrian chili
|BUCATINI ALL AMATRICIANA
|$26.00
san marzano tomato, guanciale, roasted onion, pecorino romano
Mod Espresso
485 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Turtle Latte
|$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
|Lavender Honey Latte
|$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet lavender syrup and honey
|The Club
|$12.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, red onion, and cheddar with honey mustard
Crazy good Kitchen
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Double Trouble
Our Signature Beef Patty, Applewood-smoked Bacon, Double American Cheese, Burnt Butter Mayo and House Pickled Onion
|'Merica Style
Our Signature Beef Patty, House Pickles, Double American Cheese, Griddled Onions and Better Than Ketchup
|Fry Me Up
|$13.00
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Oxtail FRI & SAT ONLY
|$18.00
FRIDAY&SATURDAY ONLY
Succulent, slow-cooked, tender braised oxtail in a rich gravy that will make your rice and peas rejoice
|Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)
|$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
|Curry Goat
|$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
American Provisions Catering
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Assorted Sandwich Platter
|$12.00
Sandwich options are: Italian, Farmhouse, Roast Beef, Chickpea, and La Compania
Let us know how many you'd like of each or we'll provide you with our preferred assortment.
|Cheese & Charcuterie Platter
Domestic and imported artisan cheeses accompanied with sliced salumi, nuts, olives, dried and preserved fruits.
|Middle Eastern Platter
Housemade hummus, olives, feta, stuffed grape leaves and fresh vegetables. Falafel chips included for serving.
La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA
3094 Washington Street, Roxbury
|Popular items
|BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO/ THIN CUT STEAK WITH ONIONS
|$15.00
Bistec Encebollado//Steak With Onions
|CHICHARRON DE POLLO/BREADED CHICKEN
|$12.00
Dominican Style breaded fried chicken
|CHULETA/PORK CHOPS
|$13.00
Chuleta (Guisada O Frita//Pork Chop Stewed Or Fried
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Popular items
|Dirty Wings
Juicy bone-in chicken wings cooked to order then topped with your choice of sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
FRENCH FRIES
French Quarter
545 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Bon Temps
|Hot Chix Sandwich
|$19.00
|Jambalaya
|$27.00
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Tequila Sunrise
|$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
|Presto! Pesto!
|$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
|Sunrise
|$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.49
Flour tortilla, Cheese, Sour cream and Guac + choice of protein + two topping
|Tacos
|$9.49
Three corn or flour tortilla + choice of protein + three toppings
|Bowl
|$9.99
Rice, romaine lettuce, + choice of protein+ Four complementary toppings
SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Coco Leaf Newbury
303 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Che Halo Halo
|$7.50
|Che Hot luu
|$6.95
|Che Lychee
|$6.95
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Ahi Tuna Tacos (2)
|$15.00
blackened rare, wasabi cream, asian slaw, mae ploy chili sauce
|Margherita Flatbread
|$13.50
fresh mozzarella, evoo, passata di pomodoro, basil chiffonade
|Rice Bowl
|$24.00
#1 tuna, tempura shrimp, sushi rice, ginger dressed greens, avocado, spicy ponzu, japnese mayo, scallions
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$11.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
|roasted broccoli melt
|$12.00
pimento cheese, braised red cabbage, provolone (w/o nuts)
|iced coffee
|$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Med Pepperoni
|$14.00
|Hot Chick Sandwich
|$13.00
|Med Plain Cheese
|$12.00
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Toasted Bagel & Spread
|$3.00
Locally baked toasted bagel with your choice of toppings.
|cold brew coffee
|$4.00
Cold brewed overnight, served on ice. Choose from our original Cold Brew roast (flavor notes of dark chocolate, cola, and raisin) or Ethiopia (honeydew, strawberry, peach).
|Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
|$3.85
Build your own egg sandwich, always made to order.
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Popular items
|The "O.G." Chicken Congee
|$16.00
Congee with Lilac Hedge farm pastured chicken, topped with local mushrooms and veggies and a tea egg. Comes with crispy shallots, scallions & cilantro, and kimchi on the side.
|Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
|The Double Awesome
|$11.00
two oozy eggs, Cabot cheddar, local greens pesto | vegetarian. (add Lilac Hedge Farm pastured bacon)
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Popular items
|Turkey Sub
|$15.00
|Sea Salt
|$2.50
|Steak Tip Salad
|$18.00
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
|Large Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.00
Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Teriyaki House
32 W Broadway, South Boston
|Popular items
|SPRING ROLL
|$3.00
|SPRING ROLLS (2 pcs)
|$3.00
|CHICKEN BOWL
|$6.50
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Popular items
|Honey Garlic Wings
|$12.00
Blue Cheese
|Steak Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Chipotle Sauce
|Buffalo Tenders
|$12.00
blue cheese dressing
Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Malala's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice. chickpea curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers. (v)(vg)(gf)
|Michelle's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
|Burrito
Grass-fed local beef or roasted sweet potato or chicken, Spanish white rice, black beans, sour cream, and house sauce on a 10" wheat tortilla.
Harbor Cafe
One Courthouse Way, Boston
|Popular items
|Greek
|$6.75
|Italian with Provolone
|$6.25
|Homefries
|$2.00
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$6.75
eggs* and sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
|Sunrise
|$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
|Tequila Sunrise
|$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Popular items
|Boston & Albany Burger
|$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
fried white fish, pickled red cabbage, diced mango, chipotle aioli
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.50
Mizza Blend Espresso︱Steamed Milk︱Thin Layer of Microfoam
|Iced latte
|$4.75
Nizza Blend Espresso︱Milk︱Served Over Ice
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Sauvage breakfast Sandwich: croissant | soft scrambled | gruyère | chives
