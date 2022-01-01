Boston restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Boston

Must-try Boston restaurants

Falafel King - Boston Washington St image

 

Falafel King - Boston Washington St

260 Washington St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$2.49
20 oz
Chicken$4.99
8 oz
Rice$2.99
8 oz
More about Falafel King - Boston Washington St
Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tagliolini Bolognese*$26.00
Handmade tagliolini with our ragu Bolognese topped with parmesan cheese and fried sage
Orecchiette*$25.00
House made pork sausage, with grilled radicchio, diced caramelized fennel, and breadcrumbs.
Cacio e Pepe*$21.00
Roman Classic! Spaghetti with black pepper, pecorino, & parmesan reggiano
More about Bar Mezzana
Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
Aloo Gobi$14.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)
Served with Basmati Rice.
Mix Vege Pakora$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
More about Shanti
Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

PICCO

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Cheese$21.75
**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!
LG Pepperoni$24.75
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Arugula$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
More about PICCO
MIDA image

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$26.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
SPACCATELLI AL PESTO$24.00
roasted tomato pesto, fresh basil, calabrian chili
BUCATINI ALL AMATRICIANA$26.00
san marzano tomato, guanciale, roasted onion, pecorino romano
More about MIDA
Mod Espresso image

 

Mod Espresso

485 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turtle Latte$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
Lavender Honey Latte$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet lavender syrup and honey
The Club$12.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, red onion, and cheddar with honey mustard
More about Mod Espresso
Consumer pic

 

Crazy good Kitchen

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Trouble
Our Signature Beef Patty, Applewood-smoked Bacon, Double American Cheese, Burnt Butter Mayo and House Pickled Onion
'Merica Style
Our Signature Beef Patty, House Pickles, Double American Cheese, Griddled Onions and Better Than Ketchup
Fry Me Up$13.00
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about Crazy good Kitchen
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

554 Dudley St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oxtail FRI & SAT ONLY$18.00
FRIDAY&SATURDAY ONLY
Succulent, slow-cooked, tender braised oxtail in a rich gravy that will make your rice and peas rejoice
Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
Curry Goat$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
More about Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Main pic

 

American Provisions Catering

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Assorted Sandwich Platter$12.00
Sandwich options are: Italian, Farmhouse, Roast Beef, Chickpea, and La Compania
Let us know how many you'd like of each or we'll provide you with our preferred assortment.
Cheese & Charcuterie Platter
Domestic and imported artisan cheeses accompanied with sliced salumi, nuts, olives, dried and preserved fruits.
Middle Eastern Platter
Housemade hummus, olives, feta, stuffed grape leaves and fresh vegetables. Falafel chips included for serving.
More about American Provisions Catering
La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA image

 

La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA

3094 Washington Street, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO/ THIN CUT STEAK WITH ONIONS$15.00
Bistec Encebollado//Steak With Onions
CHICHARRON DE POLLO/BREADED CHICKEN$12.00
Dominican Style breaded fried chicken
CHULETA/PORK CHOPS$13.00
Chuleta (Guisada O Frita//Pork Chop Stewed Or Fried
More about La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dirty Wings
Juicy bone-in chicken wings cooked to order then topped with your choice of sauce
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
French Quarter image

FRENCH FRIES

French Quarter

545 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bon Temps
Hot Chix Sandwich$19.00
Jambalaya$27.00
More about French Quarter
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tequila Sunrise$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
Presto! Pesto!$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.49
Flour tortilla, Cheese, Sour cream and Guac + choice of protein + two topping
Tacos$9.49
Three corn or flour tortilla + choice of protein + three toppings
Bowl$9.99
Rice, romaine lettuce, + choice of protein+ Four complementary toppings
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Coco Leaf Newbury image

SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Coco Leaf Newbury

303 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Che Halo Halo$7.50
Che Hot luu$6.95
Che Lychee$6.95
More about Coco Leaf Newbury
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ahi Tuna Tacos (2)$15.00
blackened rare, wasabi cream, asian slaw, mae ploy chili sauce
Margherita Flatbread$13.50
fresh mozzarella, evoo, passata di pomodoro, basil chiffonade
Rice Bowl$24.00
#1 tuna, tempura shrimp, sushi rice, ginger dressed greens, avocado, spicy ponzu, japnese mayo, scallions
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
FLOUR CLARENDON ST image

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$11.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
roasted broccoli melt$12.00
pimento cheese, braised red cabbage, provolone (w/o nuts)
iced coffee$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Med Pepperoni$14.00
Hot Chick Sandwich$13.00
Med Plain Cheese$12.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Bagel & Spread$3.00
Locally baked toasted bagel with your choice of toppings.
cold brew coffee$4.00
Cold brewed overnight, served on ice. Choose from our original Cold Brew roast (flavor notes of dark chocolate, cola, and raisin) or Ethiopia (honeydew, strawberry, peach).
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich$3.85
Build your own egg sandwich, always made to order.
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The "O.G." Chicken Congee$16.00
Congee with Lilac Hedge farm pastured chicken, topped with local mushrooms and veggies and a tea egg. Comes with crispy shallots, scallions & cilantro, and kimchi on the side.
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
The Double Awesome$11.00
two oozy eggs, Cabot cheddar, local greens pesto | vegetarian. (add Lilac Hedge Farm pastured bacon)
More about Mei Mei
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Sub$15.00
Sea Salt$2.50
Steak Tip Salad$18.00
More about Monica's Mercato
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Large Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Teriyaki House image

 

Teriyaki House

32 W Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPRING ROLL$3.00
SPRING ROLLS (2 pcs)$3.00
CHICKEN BOWL$6.50
More about Teriyaki House
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Honey Garlic Wings$12.00
Blue Cheese
Steak Spring Rolls$14.00
Chipotle Sauce
Buffalo Tenders$12.00
blue cheese dressing
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Malala's Bowl$11.95
Jasmine rice. chickpea curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers. (v)(vg)(gf)
Michelle's Bowl$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
Burrito
Grass-fed local beef or roasted sweet potato or chicken, Spanish white rice, black beans, sour cream, and house sauce on a 10" wheat tortilla.
More about Dudley Cafe
Harbor Cafe image

 

Harbor Cafe

One Courthouse Way, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek$6.75
Italian with Provolone$6.25
Homefries$2.00
More about Harbor Cafe
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$6.75
eggs* and sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Tequila Sunrise$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boston & Albany Burger$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
Fish Taco$5.00
fried white fish, pickled red cabbage, diced mango, chipotle aioli
More about Cunard Tavern
Cafe Sauvage image

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.50
Mizza Blend Espresso︱Steamed Milk︱Thin Layer of Microfoam
Iced latte$4.75
Nizza Blend Espresso︱Milk︱Served Over Ice
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Sauvage breakfast Sandwich: croissant‭ | ‬soft scrambled | ‬gruyère‭ | ‬chives
More about Cafe Sauvage
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$9.00
Blue Burger$9.00
Add Fries$3.00
More about Renegade's Pub-

