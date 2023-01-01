Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Chilacates - South Boston - Southie

69 L Street, South Boston

GRILLED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$16.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
LA NETA

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

SHRIMP CHIPOTLE ENCHILADAS$17.00
Chilacates - South End

275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

GRILLED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$16.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
