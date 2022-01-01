Shrimp fried rice in Boston
More about Mecha - Seaport
Mecha - Seaport
44 Thompson pl, Boston
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.00
shrimp, scallions, fried egg
Allergies: Fish "sauce" (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)
More about Rosa Mexicano - Boston
Rosa Mexicano - Boston
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp
|$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
