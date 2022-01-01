Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$13.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
More about Rosa Mexicano

