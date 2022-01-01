Shrimp rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|2 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
|$5.50
Goi Cuon Tom - Freshly wrapped spring rolls filled with shrimp, mint, lettuce and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.
More about Umai
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.95
Shrimp Tempura, tobiko, cucumber with spicy sauce. (6 pcs)
More about Sushi Kappo
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Shrimp Tempura w/Cucumber Roll
|$9.95
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
Tuna & cucumber inside, topped with tempura rock shrimp, scallions & spicy mayo
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Shrimp Roll
|$17.00
Fried fresh Tiger shrimp on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.