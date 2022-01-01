Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

2 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2) image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$5.50
Goi Cuon Tom - Freshly wrapped spring rolls filled with shrimp, mint, lettuce and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.95
Shrimp Tempura, tobiko, cucumber with spicy sauce. (6 pcs)
More about Umai
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura w/Cucumber Roll$9.95
More about Sushi Kappo
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rock Shrimp Roll$16.00
Tuna & cucumber inside, topped with tempura rock shrimp, scallions & spicy mayo
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Roll$17.00
Fried fresh Tiger shrimp on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.55
Shrimp California Roll$7.55
Shrimp, avocado and cucumber
More about Genki Ya of Boston

