Shrimp salad in Boston

El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
Grilled shrimp with melted feta cheese over a fresh garden salad.
|Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Grilled shrimp with melted feta cheese over a fresh garden salad.
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Coconut Salad (No Shrimp)
|$14.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Arugula, Mango Salsa, Mango Vinaigrette
|Coconut Shrimp Salad
|$23.00
Fried Coconut Rock Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Arugula, Mango Salsa, Mango Vinaigrette
