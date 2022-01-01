Shrimp salad in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
shrimp salad$9.95
More about Shanti
The Barking Crab image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Phuket Shrimp Salad*$20.00
More about The Barking Crab
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$15.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.00
Grilled shrimp with melted feta cheese over a fresh garden salad.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$15.00
Grilled shrimp with melted feta cheese over a fresh garden salad.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Salad (No Shrimp)$14.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Arugula, Mango Salsa, Mango Vinaigrette
Coconut Shrimp Salad$23.00
Fried Coconut Rock Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Arugula, Mango Salsa, Mango Vinaigrette
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

