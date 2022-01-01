Shrimp scampi in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Shrimp Scampi App
|$18.00
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Shrimp Scampi
|$28.00
linguini, garlic, white wine
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Shrimp Scampi
|$25.99
spaghetti, white wine, garlic, cherry tomatoes, chili, breadcrumb
Orfano
1391 Boylston St, Boston
|Shrimp Scampi
|$39.00
Calabrian Chili Roasted Shrimp, Bucatini, Garlic
224 Boston Street
224 Boston St, Boston
|Shrimp Scampi
|$29.00
spaghetti, garlic, white wine lemon sauce, heirloom tomatoes, pecorino, basil
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|FETTUCCINE SHRIMP SCAMPI
|$24.00
garlic butter, tomatoes, scallions, lemon
