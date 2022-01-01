Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$24.00
Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi App$18.00
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
linguini, garlic, white wine
Back Deck image

 

Back Deck

2 West St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$34.00
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Elaine's - North End

111 North Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$25.99
spaghetti, white wine, garlic, cherry tomatoes, chili, breadcrumb
Consumer pic

 

Orfano

1391 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$39.00
Calabrian Chili Roasted Shrimp, Bucatini, Garlic
224 Boston Street image

FRENCH FRIES

224 Boston Street

224 Boston St, Boston

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$29.00
spaghetti, garlic, white wine lemon sauce, heirloom tomatoes, pecorino, basil
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scampi Shrimp Dinner$25.00
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FETTUCCINE SHRIMP SCAMPI$24.00
garlic butter, tomatoes, scallions, lemon
Banner pic

 

Santarpio's Pizza

111 Chelsea Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$15.75
shrimp and garlic served WHITE
