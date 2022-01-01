Shrimp soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp soup
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Green Mustard Soup with Shrimp and Pork
Canh Cai Be Xanh Tom Thit - Green Mustard Soup with Shrimp and Pork. Mustard greens with julienned ginger, ground pork and ground shrimp cooked in chicken stock and topped with scallions and black pepper.
|61 Shrimp Meatball Soup
|$11.50
Bun Bo Cha - Shrimp & Pork Meatball in a beef broth with minced lemongrass, served with thick rice noodle. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.
|68 Crabmeat, Shrimp, Pork, Tofu & Tomato Soup
|$10.95
Bun Rieu - Crabmeat, shrimp, pork, tomato & tofu soup.
