Shrimp soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Mustard Soup with Shrimp and Pork
Canh Cai Be Xanh Tom Thit - Green Mustard Soup with Shrimp and Pork. Mustard greens with julienned ginger, ground pork and ground shrimp cooked in chicken stock and topped with scallions and black pepper.
61 Shrimp Meatball Soup$11.50
Bun Bo Cha - Shrimp & Pork Meatball in a beef broth with minced lemongrass, served with thick rice noodle. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.
68 Crabmeat, Shrimp, Pork, Tofu & Tomato Soup$10.95
Bun Rieu - Crabmeat, shrimp, pork, tomato & tofu soup.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Soup$7.00
More about La Hacienda Restaurant

