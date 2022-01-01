Shrimp tacos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Seared Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$16.00
pickled red cabbage, salsa verde, avocado
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
grilled shrimp, honey sriracha, avocado, shredded lettuce
Grainmaker
91 Summer St., Boston
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Shrimp Tacos
|$6.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Shrimp "Diablo Rojo" Taco
|$7.00
guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
jalapeno rice, salsa roja, avocado, radish, micro cilantro
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
