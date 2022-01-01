Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Shrimp Tacos (2)$16.00
pickled red cabbage, salsa verde, avocado
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$5.00
grilled shrimp, honey sriracha, avocado, shredded lettuce
More about Cunard Tavern
29e41a2f-b652-48c7-a8e4-1401c2dd0913 image

 

Grainmaker

91 Summer St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.00
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
More about Grainmaker
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$6.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP CHIPOTLE TACO$7.00
More about La Neta
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp "Diablo Rojo" Taco$7.00
guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
More about Burro Bar
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$7.00
jalapeno rice, salsa roja, avocado, radish, micro cilantro
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$5.29
Pico, Braised Cabbage, Sour, Cilantro and Lime
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill

