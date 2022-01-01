Shrimp tempura in Boston
More about Crave Chinatown
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.00
More about LoLa 42 Boston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Shrimp Tempura
|$17.00
Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce
|Spicy Shrimp Tempura
|$23.00
8pc
Spicy Sauce, Avocado, Sesame Seeds
|Sweet Shrimp Tempura
|$23.00
8pc
Sweet Ungai Sauce, Avocado
Sesame Seeds
More about Umai
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Shrimp Tempura
|$10.50
|Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.95
Shrimp Tempura, tobiko, cucumber with spicy sauce. (6 pcs)
More about Sushi Kappo
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Shrimp Tempura w/Cucumber Roll
|$9.95
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Shrimp Tempura
|$12.00
Spicy aioli & fried basil
More about Yoki Express Seaport
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN
Yoki Express Seaport
53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston
|Ninja Shuriken (Shrimp Tempura)
|$11.50
Shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, purple cabbage sliced red radish with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|Shrimp&Veggie Tempura
|$12.00
Lightly fried shrimp and assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Shrimp Tempura
|$10.95
炸虾 - 3 pcs shrimp tempura served with tempura sauce.
|Shrimp tempura bento box
|$12.95
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Genki Ya of Boston
Genki Ya of Boston
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Shrimp Tempura
|$11.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimps, served with tempura sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.55
|L Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura
|$12.95
Lightly battered and deep fried shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce.
