Shrimp tempura in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$8.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$17.00
Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce
Spicy Shrimp Tempura$23.00
8pc
Spicy Sauce, Avocado, Sesame Seeds
Sweet Shrimp Tempura$23.00
8pc
Sweet Ungai Sauce, Avocado
Sesame Seeds
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$10.50
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.95
Shrimp Tempura, tobiko, cucumber with spicy sauce. (6 pcs)
More about Umai
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura w/Cucumber Roll$9.95
More about Sushi Kappo
0966fb54-92f7-451f-b70a-0030f6a3b81b image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
Spicy aioli & fried basil
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

Yoki Express Seaport

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ninja Shuriken (Shrimp Tempura)$11.50
Shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, purple cabbage sliced red radish with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
More about Yoki Express Seaport
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp&Veggie Tempura$12.00
Lightly fried shrimp and assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$10.95
炸虾 - 3 pcs shrimp tempura served with tempura sauce.
Shrimp tempura bento box$12.95
More about Shun's Kitchen
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura$11.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimps, served with tempura sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.55
L Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura$12.95
Lightly battered and deep fried shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce.
More about Genki Ya of Boston

