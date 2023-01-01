Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sirloin steaks in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls Southline

135 William T Morrissey Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shaved Sirloin Steak & Cheese$9.95
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Sweet Pepper Relish, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Sub Roll.
More about Craft Food Halls Southline
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Tips$14.95
Served with garlic mashed potatoes or rice pilaf and side salad.
Sirloin Steak Stir Fry$14.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Sirloin Steak Tips!$32.00
house-made marinade, broccoli, mashed potatoes
More about The Barking Crab
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Sirloin Steak$33.00
rosemary roasted fingerling potato, garlicky broccolini, bordelaise sauce.
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Web Steak & Eggs - 8oz Ny Sirloin$21.95
Eight Oz New York Sirloin with two eggs, home fries, and toast.
More about South Street Diner
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIRLOIN STEAK$38.00
smashed potatoes, red wine jus
More about Alcove

