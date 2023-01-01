Sirloin steaks in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
More about Craft Food Halls Southline
Craft Food Halls Southline
135 William T Morrissey Blvd, Boston
|Shaved Sirloin Steak & Cheese
|$9.95
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Sweet Pepper Relish, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Sub Roll.
More about Max's Deli Café
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Sirloin Steak Tips
|$14.95
Served with garlic mashed potatoes or rice pilaf and side salad.
|Sirloin Steak Stir Fry
|$14.95
More about The Barking Crab
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Grilled Sirloin Steak Tips!
|$32.00
house-made marinade, broccoli, mashed potatoes
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Grilled Sirloin Steak
|$33.00
rosemary roasted fingerling potato, garlicky broccolini, bordelaise sauce.
More about South Street Diner
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Steak & Eggs - 8oz Ny Sirloin
|$21.95
Eight Oz New York Sirloin with two eggs, home fries, and toast.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.