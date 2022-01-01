Sliders in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve sliders
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Sliders
|$13.00
American cheese, house chili sauce, grilled onions & jalapenos
haley.henry
45 Province Street, Boston
|Muva's Sliders
|$10.00
beef sliders, secret sauce, horseradish aioli, fried shallot
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Oyster Slider
|$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Brisket Sliders
|$12.00
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Sliders
|$3.95
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$3.95
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|2 Fried Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
2 FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS, PIQUANT HONEY, SMOKED JALAPENO SLAW, PICKLES
|2 Prime Burger Sliders
|$12.00
2 PRIME BURGER SLIDERS, VIDALIA ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE MADE KETCHUP
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D LOBSER ROLL SLIDERS
|$20.95
|ONLINE BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS
|$16.95
|ONLINE CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS
|$18.95
FRIED CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR AND BACON ON OUR MINI WAFFLES SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES AND SRIRACHA MAPLE SYRUP
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Wagyu Sliders
|$13.00
american cheese, spicy aioli, jalapeño relish
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|WAFFLE SLIDERS
|$14.00
|BIG MAC SLIDERS
|$12.00
Shredded lettuce, diced onions, pickle, American cheese, special sauce.
3 Sliders
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Lincoln Sliders
|$16.00
Bacon Aioli, Muenster Cheese, Sunny-side up Quail Egg, Potato Bun
*Cooked Medium*
|3-Piece Slider
|$24.00
Bacon aioli, Muenster cheese, sunny-side up quail egg, potato bun
*cooked medium*
Cafe Landwer
900 Beacon Street, Boston
|Kid’s Sliders
|$10.00
Two mini hamburgers in sesame buns with french fries, ketchup and freshly cut vegetables
