Soba noodles in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve soba noodles

Item pic

 

Myers and Chang

1145 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buckwheat Soba Noodles$11.00
VEG SF NF dairy free
Vegan if honey is ok
Soba noodles (buckwheat flour, wheat flour, tapioca starch), tofu (soy), cucumbers (rice wine vinegar (reduced with water to 4.5% acidity by volume) Sugar, Salt, Potassium Metabisulfite (Preservative), salt, sugar, pepper), scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, toasted nori, toasted sesame seeds
sesame-lemon dressing: lemon juice and zest, ginger, honey, soy, sesame oil, olive oil, cayenne pepper, brown rice vinegar (rice vinegar, honey), salt, two-pepper salt (dried thai bird chili, salt, szechuan peppercorn)
Buckwheat Soba Noodles$11.00
Soba (buckwheat) noodles are dressed with a lemon-ginger dressing and mixed up with cucumber, tofu, cilantro and scallions. Nori (toasted dried seaweed) is the key ingredient that brings this dish together. It gives it a briny, salty kick. vegetarian, shellfish-free, nut-free
More about Myers and Chang
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Soba Noodle Salad (gf, v)$15.00
soba noodles, spicy x'ian style vinaigrette, cucumbers, bean sprouts, chili crisp, scallions, peanuts, cilantro
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Cafe Services image

 

Café Services @ Baupost

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Assorted Sandwiches & Wraps$0.00
More about Café Services @ Baupost

