Soba noodles in Boston

Myers and Chang
1145 Washington St, Boston
|Buckwheat Soba Noodles
|$11.00
VEG SF NF dairy free
Vegan if honey is ok
Soba noodles (buckwheat flour, wheat flour, tapioca starch), tofu (soy), cucumbers (rice wine vinegar (reduced with water to 4.5% acidity by volume) Sugar, Salt, Potassium Metabisulfite (Preservative), salt, sugar, pepper), scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, toasted nori, toasted sesame seeds
sesame-lemon dressing: lemon juice and zest, ginger, honey, soy, sesame oil, olive oil, cayenne pepper, brown rice vinegar (rice vinegar, honey), salt, two-pepper salt (dried thai bird chili, salt, szechuan peppercorn)
|Buckwheat Soba Noodles
|$11.00
Soba (buckwheat) noodles are dressed with a lemon-ginger dressing and mixed up with cucumber, tofu, cilantro and scallions. Nori (toasted dried seaweed) is the key ingredient that brings this dish together. It gives it a briny, salty kick. vegetarian, shellfish-free, nut-free
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Spicy Soba Noodle Salad (gf, v)
|$15.00
soba noodles, spicy x'ian style vinaigrette, cucumbers, bean sprouts, chili crisp, scallions, peanuts, cilantro
