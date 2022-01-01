Spaghetti in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve spaghetti
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.00
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$20.00
Piattini
226 Newbury Street, Boston
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS X
|$15.00
Homemade beef and pork meatballs with Pomodoro sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
|Spaghetti Con Pomodoro
|$16.00
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$10.00
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$19.00
marinara, basil
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$22.00
marinara, basil
PASTA
Fox & the knife
28 W Broadway, Boston
|Spaghetti con Vongole
|$25.00
Saffron, Clams, Tomato Butter
Ristorante Lucia
415 Hanover St., Boston
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$23.00
|Side Spaghetti
|$8.00
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.99
spaghetti & our meatballs with marinara
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Spaghetti and Clams
|$34.00
littleneck clams, white wine butter sauce
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|CRAZY SPAGHETTI
|$14.95
If you like Spaghetti in spicy version, you’ll love this dish! Come with grounded chicken and lots of herbs
!
|SPAGHETTI PAD THAI
|$14.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Artu
6 Prince Street, Boston
|Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
|$22.00
|Side Housemade Spaghetti
|$10.00
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.