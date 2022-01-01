Spaghetti and meatballs in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
More about Penguin Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.00
More about Piattini
Piattini
226 Newbury Street, Boston
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS X
|$15.00
Homemade beef and pork meatballs with Pomodoro sauce
More about McKenna's Cafe
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$10.00
More about Capo Restaurant
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$22.00
marinara, basil
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.99
spaghetti & our meatballs with marinara
More about Artu
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Artu
6 Prince Street, Boston
|Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
|$22.00
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.