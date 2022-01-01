Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Spaghetti And Meatballs

Boston restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Piattini

226 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS X$15.00
Homemade beef and pork meatballs with Pomodoro sauce
More about Piattini
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti And Meatballs$10.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$22.00
marinara, basil
More about Capo Restaurant
Ristorante Lucia image

 

Ristorante Lucia

415 Hanover St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatballs$23.00
More about Ristorante Lucia
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Elaine's - North End

111 North Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.99
spaghetti & our meatballs with marinara
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Artu image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Artu

6 Prince Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (4023 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs$22.00
More about Artu
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$18.00
neighborhood favorite!
More about Tavolo Ristorante

