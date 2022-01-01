Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Consumer pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Thai Noodles$5.99
Noodles with shredded cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, and scallions in a spicy peanut sauce.
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Soba Noodle Salad (gf, v)$15.00
soba noodles, spicy x'ian style vinaigrette, cucumbers, bean sprouts, chili crisp, scallions, peanuts, cilantro
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Cafe Iterum image

 

Cafe Iterum

11 Father Jacobbe Rd, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilled SPICY Noodles$15.00
Chilled Udon, Spinach Mint Pesto, Candied Walnuts, Pickled Carrot, Roasted Chicken, Orange, Cucumber
More about Cafe Iterum

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chow Fun

Garlic Naan

Quiche Lorraine

Salad Bowl

Vermicelli

Chicken Biryani

Chai Lattes

Rigatoni

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston