Spicy noodles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve spicy noodles
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Spicy Thai Noodles
|$5.99
Noodles with shredded cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, and scallions in a spicy peanut sauce.
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Spicy Soba Noodle Salad (gf, v)
|$15.00
soba noodles, spicy x'ian style vinaigrette, cucumbers, bean sprouts, chili crisp, scallions, peanuts, cilantro
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.