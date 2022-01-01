Spinach salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Penguin Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Half Tray Spinach & Apple Salad
|$35.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$11.50
More about Capo Restaurant
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Spinach Salad
|$15.00
goat cheese, strawberry, sunflower seeds, pickled red onions, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Spinach Berry Salad W Fresh Mozz
|$7.99
More about The Boston Sail Loft
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Sm Spinach Salad
|$10.75
A bed of crisp spinach leaves, topped with fresh mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, garden vegetables and a hard boiled egg
|Lg Spinach Salad
|$12.95
A bed of crisp spinach leaves, topped with fresh mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, garden vegetables and a hard boiled egg
