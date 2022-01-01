Squid in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve squid
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Full Squid Ink Fusilli
|$46.00
sopressata, sungold tomato, ink + olive bread crumbs
|Squid Ink Fusilli
|$25.00
sopressata, sungold tomato, ink + olive bread crumb
FRENCH FRIES
Woods Hill Pier 4
300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston
|Squid Ink Casarecce Appetizer
|$21.00
lobster & crab ragu, confit tomatoes, broccoli rabe, lemon bread crumbs {NF}
|Squid Ink Casarecce Entree
|$41.00
lobster & crab ragu, confit tomatoes, broccoli rabe, lemon bread crumbs {NF}
Orfano
1391 Boylston St, Boston
|Coppa Pork Chop & Crispy Squid
|$31.00
Sweet & Sour Spicy Peppers, Garlicky Mayo
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Grilled Squid & Octopus
|$18.00
white beans, roasted tomato, parsley and garlic
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Squid w/ Salt & Pepper
|$14.95
椒盐鱿鱼 - Crispy squid with onion, garlic, scallion, ginger, celery.
