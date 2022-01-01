Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve squid

Waku Waku-Chinatown image

 

Waku Waku - CT

2 Tyler Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid Kara-age$9.00
More about Waku Waku - CT
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Squid Ink Fusilli$46.00
sopressata, sungold tomato, ink + olive bread crumbs
Squid Ink Fusilli$25.00
sopressata, sungold tomato, ink + olive bread crumb
More about Chickadee
Woods Hill Pier 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Woods Hill Pier 4

300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Squid Ink Casarecce Appetizer$21.00
lobster & crab ragu, confit tomatoes, broccoli rabe, lemon bread crumbs {NF}
Squid Ink Casarecce Entree$41.00
lobster & crab ragu, confit tomatoes, broccoli rabe, lemon bread crumbs {NF}
More about Woods Hill Pier 4
Consumer pic

 

Orfano

1391 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coppa Pork Chop & Crispy Squid$31.00
Sweet & Sour Spicy Peppers, Garlicky Mayo
More about Orfano
Grilled Squid & Octopus image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Squid & Octopus$18.00
white beans, roasted tomato, parsley and garlic
More about Prezza
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Squid w/ Salt & Pepper$14.95
椒盐鱿鱼 - Crispy squid with onion, garlic, scallion, ginger, celery.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Squid$5.95
More about Genki Ya of Boston

