Steak bowls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve steak bowls

Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemongrass Steak Salad Bowl$12.00
Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.
Lemongrass Steak Rice Bowl$13.00
Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.
More about Phinista
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Mexican Bowl$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Mexican Bowl$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$11.75
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

El Jefe's Taqueria

80 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Adobo Steak Bowl$29.00
adobo marinated flank steak, tomato-cilantro rice, charred broccolini, poblano peppers & corn
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Lotus Test Kitchen

25 Chauncy St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$12.95
Marinated Steak with Mushrooms, combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Edamame Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Onion Crisps, Sesame and Scallions.
More about Lotus Test Kitchen

