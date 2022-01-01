Steak bowls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about Phinista
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Lemongrass Steak Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.
|Lemongrass Steak Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Steak Mexican Bowl
|$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Steak Mexican Bowl
|$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Steak only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)
|$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Steak only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)
|$11.75
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)
|$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
TACOS • SALADS
El Jefe's Taqueria
80 Boylston St, Boston
|Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)
|$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Steak only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Adobo Steak Bowl
|$29.00
adobo marinated flank steak, tomato-cilantro rice, charred broccolini, poblano peppers & corn
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.