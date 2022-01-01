Steak burritos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve steak burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Steak Burrito
|$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Super Super Steak Burrito
|$19.65
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Steak Burrito
|$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Steak Burrito
|$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)
|$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Steak Burrito
|$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Super Super Steak Burrito
|$19.65
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
92 Peterborough St, Boston
|Steak Burrito
|$9.95
