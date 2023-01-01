Steak calzones in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Catering

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Calzone$7.99
More about Viga Catering
Banner pic

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston - 115 Causeway Street

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Cheese Calzone$19.95
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston - 115 Causeway Street
Item pic

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza - Tremont

150 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Bomb Calzone$13.99
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella
More about Sal's Pizza - Tremont
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Calzone$15.95
More about Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Benny's Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Steak Calzone$20.99
Lg Steak Bomb Calzone$21.99
Sm Steak Bomb Calzone$14.99
More about D'Benny's Subs & More

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

