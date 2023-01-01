Steak calzones in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve steak calzones
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Catering
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Steak & Cheese Calzone
|$7.99
Halftime Pizza - Boston - 115 Causeway Street
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Steak & Cheese Calzone
|$19.95
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza - Tremont
150 Tremont Street, Boston
|Steak Bomb Calzone
|$13.99
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Steak & Cheese Calzone
|$15.95
