Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve steak frites

Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Guajillo & Lime Steak Frites$24.00
sliced flat iron steak, marinated with guajillo peppers and citrus juice, pickled onion, corn salsa, queso fresco served with sweet potato and russet fries
GF
More about Cunard Tavern
Cafe Sauvage image

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$32.00
French onions, bone marrow sherry butter, lemon/fine herb fries
More about Cafe Sauvage
Item pic

 

Franklin Cafe

278 Shawmut Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC HANGER STEAK FRITES*$29.00
Port demi and roquefort butter. Served with French fries.
More about Franklin Cafe
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK FRITES$27.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Hanger Steak Frites*$29.00
Grilled hanger steak, house fries, truffle oil, red wine demi-glace, blue cheese butter, scallions.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
149 STEAK FRITES$23.00
More about Local 149
The Butcher Shop image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Butcher Shop

552 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$24.00
american cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, fries on side
More about The Butcher Shop
Black Lamb image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Frites$35.00
Hanger frites with fries and peppercorn jus
More about Black Lamb
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$32.00
parmesan frites, mâitre d'hôtel butter, watercress
More about State Street Provisions
Item pic

 

Frenchie Wine Bistro

560 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
T/O Steak Frites$35.00
Steak Frites *$35.00
Sirloin steak, house fries, green peppercorn sauce
More about Frenchie Wine Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Pad Thai

Edamame

French Onion Soup

Cheesy Bread

Quinoa Salad

Hash Browns

Tomato Salad

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston