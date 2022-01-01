Steak frites in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve steak frites
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Guajillo & Lime Steak Frites
|$24.00
sliced flat iron steak, marinated with guajillo peppers and citrus juice, pickled onion, corn salsa, queso fresco served with sweet potato and russet fries
GF
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Steak Frites
|$32.00
French onions, bone marrow sherry butter, lemon/fine herb fries
Franklin Cafe
278 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|CLASSIC HANGER STEAK FRITES*
|$29.00
Port demi and roquefort butter. Served with French fries.
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|STEAK FRITES
|$27.00
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Classic Hanger Steak Frites*
|$29.00
Grilled hanger steak, house fries, truffle oil, red wine demi-glace, blue cheese butter, scallions.
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|149 STEAK FRITES
|$23.00
The Butcher Shop
552 Tremont Street, Boston
|Steak Frites
|$24.00
american cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, fries on side
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Steak Frites
|$35.00
Hanger frites with fries and peppercorn jus
State Street Provisions
255 State Street, Boston
|Steak Frites
|$32.00
parmesan frites, mâitre d'hôtel butter, watercress
