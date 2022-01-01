Steak quesadillas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, jack
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Steak Quesadillas
|$12.50
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
|$9.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Super Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
|$10.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Steak Quesadilla
|$9.70
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Steack, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA (STEAK)
|$11.00
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with guacamole & salsa pasilla
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Steak Quesadilla
|$14.95
Grilled flour tortilla pressed with grilled marinated steak tips and melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00
grilled steak, bacon, caramelized onions, blue cheese dressing
