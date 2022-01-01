Steak salad in Boston
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Steak Tip Salad
|$18.00
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Lemongrass Steak Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Steak Tip Salad
|$16.00
Marinated steak tips over a fresh garden salad.
|Steak Tip Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Marinated steak tips over a fresh Caesar salad.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Tenderloin Baja Steak Salad
|$26.00
Chili Lime Grilled Tenderloin (Medium) & Avocado Skewer, Roasted Corn, Heirloom Tomato, Black Beans, Cucumber, Radish, Agave Lime Vinaigrette, Mojo Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro
