Steak salad in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve steak salad

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tip Salad$18.00
More about Monica's Mercato
Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemongrass Steak Salad Bowl$12.00
Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.
More about Phinista
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Wedge Salad$17.00
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tip Salad$16.00
Marinated steak tips over a fresh garden salad.
Steak Tip Caesar Salad$16.00
Marinated steak tips over a fresh Caesar salad.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tenderloin Baja Steak Salad$26.00
Chili Lime Grilled Tenderloin (Medium) & Avocado Skewer, Roasted Corn, Heirloom Tomato, Black Beans, Cucumber, Radish, Agave Lime Vinaigrette, Mojo Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

