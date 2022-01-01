Steak sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Steak Bomb Sandwich
|$10.00
Shaved sirloin, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers, onions, smoked mozzarella
|Steak And Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Classic steak and cheese sub cooked to order
|Steak Bomb Sandwich
|$10.00
Shaved sirloin, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers, onions, smoked mozzarella
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Steak and Blue Sandwich
|$16.00
|Steak and Cheese Sandwich
|$15.00
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$20.00
Herb-Marinated Beef, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese
