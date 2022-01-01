Steak subs in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Monica's Mercato
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Italian Steak Tip Sub
|$20.00
|Steak Tip Sub
|$19.00
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Sirloin Steak Tips Sub
|$16.95
Charbroiled choice sirloin beef steak tips with cheese: American, provolone, or cheddar
More about Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
567 Bennington St, Boston
|Sammy's Hand-Cut Steak Sub
|$12.75
hand-cut bite-sized steak tips with cheese
More about NexDine
NexDine
121 Seaport Drive, Boston
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Sm Steak & Onion Sub
|$8.25
|Lg Steak & Cheese Sub
|$8.95
|Sm Steak & Cheese Sub
|$7.95
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Steak Tip Caesar Sub
|$13.00
Marinated steak tips with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on a sub roll.
|Steak Tip Sub
|$13.00
Marinated steak tips with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$12.00
Shaved steak with peppers, mushrooms, onions and melted American cheese on a sub roll.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.