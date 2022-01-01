Steak tip subs in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve steak tip subs
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Italian Steak Tip Sub
|$20.00
|Steak Tip Sub
|$19.00
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Sirloin Steak Tips Sub
|$16.95
Charbroiled choice sirloin beef steak tips with cheese: American, provolone, or cheddar
