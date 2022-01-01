Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tip subs in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve steak tip subs

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Tip Sub$20.00
Steak Tip Sub$19.00
More about Monica's Mercato
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Tip Sub$12.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sirloin Steak Tips Sub$16.95
Charbroiled choice sirloin beef steak tips with cheese: American, provolone, or cheddar
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tip Caesar Sub$13.00
Marinated steak tips with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on a sub roll.
Steak Tip Sub$13.00
Marinated steak tips with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Cookies

Curry

Jalapeno Poppers

Lobsters

Stew

Whoopie Pies

Curry Goat

Steak Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston