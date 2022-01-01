Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve sticky rice

Sticky Rice image

 

Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Rice$4.95
Served in a baggie, Thai street food style
More about Ghost King Thai
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STICKY RICE$3.00
SWEET STICKY RICE WITH MANGO$8.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Yunnan Kitchen

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
鹤顶红 Hand-made Sticky Rice Meat Balls$15.00
糯米蒸排骨 Sticky Rice Steamed Ribs$17.00
More about Yunnan Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna w/ Crispy Sticky Rice$9.95
4 Pcs crispy rice with spicy tuna.
More about Shun's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Triple Chocolate Cake

Lobster Rolls

Crepes

Risotto

Pancakes

Mango Smoothies

Croissant Sandwiches

Cobbler

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston