Sticky rice in Boston

Ghost King Thai
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Sticky Rice
|$4.95
Served in a baggie, Thai street food style
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|STICKY RICE
|$3.00
|SWEET STICKY RICE WITH MANGO
|$8.95
Yunnan Kitchen
1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston
|鹤顶红 Hand-made Sticky Rice Meat Balls
|$15.00
|糯米蒸排骨 Sticky Rice Steamed Ribs
|$17.00
