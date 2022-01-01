Strawberry shortcake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$11.75
strawberries, shortcake
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE FRENCH TOAST
|D STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
|$12.00
Vodka, house made Lavender Syrup, lemonade, bubbles
Mother Juice- Boston Public Market new
100 Hanover Street, Boston
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.25
strawberries, coconut milk, cashew butter, oats, date, maple, vanilla, chia
High Street Place
100 High Street, Boston
|Strawberry Shortcake Amazeballs
|$5.00
strawberry oats, cashews, hemp hearts, pea protein, salt, cashew butter, maple syrup, vanilla, coconut
|Strawberry Shortcake Overnight Oats
|$8.25
rolled oats soaked in strawberry almond milk made with maple syrup and vanilla. Topped with crispy quinoa puffs, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, coconut chips and a dollop of our cashew "cream cheese" frosting
