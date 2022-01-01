Summer rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve summer rolls
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|SUMMER ROLL
|$16.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Summer Roll
|$15.95
Spicy tuna, mango, cucumber, avocado & mixed green wrapped with rice paper..
