Summer rolls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve summer rolls

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
SUMMER ROLL$16.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Roll$15.95
Spicy tuna, mango, cucumber, avocado & mixed green wrapped with rice paper..
More about Shun's Kitchen
Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fresh Summer Roll$11.95
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in cucumber with spicy mayo on top and light vinegar sauce
More about Genki Ya of Boston

