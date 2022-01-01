Sundaes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Crazy good Kitchen
Crazy good Kitchen
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Fried Chicken Sundae
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Sundae (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Vanilla Ice Cream and Maple Syrup.
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped W/ Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Ghost King Thai
Ghost King Thai
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE
|$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Bake at Home Brownie Sundae
|$8.00
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.