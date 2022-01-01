Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve sundaes

Item pic

 

Crazy good Kitchen

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sundae$14.00
Fried Chicken Sundae (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Vanilla Ice Cream and Maple Syrup.
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped W/ Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Crazy good Kitchen
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$8.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE image

 

Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about Ghost King Thai
Back Deck image

 

Back Deck

2 West St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Brownie Sundae$8.00
More about Back Deck
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bake at Home Brownie Sundae$8.00
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blondie Sundae$8.00
chocolate chip blondie, vanilla ice cream, orange whiskey caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Ashmont Grill

